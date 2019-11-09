Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

"We have another transcript coming out which is very important," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "I will give you a second transcript because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine."

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.

