Kharge meets Maharashtra Cong MLAs to discuss impasse
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Kharge, who is the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) generally secretary, met the legislators informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take about government formation in Maharashtra, senior congress leader Manikrao Thakare told PTI.
"Kharge will then convey the sentiments of the legislators to the party leadership," Thakare said. All 44 MLAs, including senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, were staying at the resort in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan amid fear of "poaching" in view of the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra.
The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the chief minister's post. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP, the single largest party in the new Assembly, to "indicate the willingness and ability" to form government in the state.
In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs today
Shiv Sena MLA asks BJP for written assurance on implementation of 50-50 formula
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena claims of having support of two independents MLAs
Will sit in opposition but for alternative Shiv Sena should approach us: Cong leader Wadettiwar
Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat