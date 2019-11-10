International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha impasse: Kharge says Congress will sit in Oppn, Pawar meets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-11-2019 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly-elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met some of his party leaders in Mumbai. Later talking to reporters in Jaipur, Kharge reiterated his party's stand of sitting in the opposition in Maharashtra, while Pawar said he would react only to an official statement from the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam here said "it seems the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has broken", and that he would urge his party leadership not to encourage government formation with Sena's help as it will "not be a stable government" and both the Congress and NCP will suffer. "We have not changed our stand from day one. We have always maintained that we will sit in the opposition and respect the mandate," Kharge said after meeting the Maharashtra Congress MLAs in Jaipur.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare told PTI that Kharge met the MLAs informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take over government formation in Maharashtra. "Kharge will then convey the sentiments of the legislators to the party leadership," Thakare said.

All 44 newly elected Maharashtra Congress MLAs, including senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat, were staying at a resort in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan amid fear of 'poaching' given the stalemate over government formation. A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deputed two observers to hold discussions with the MLAs in Jaipur on what stand the party should take given the impasse on government formation.

"Congress has to decide if it wants to stop the BJP in Maharashtra or whether it doesn't care if the BJP can form a government. An alternative government can be formed only with Congress' support," he said. He also said that Kharge held informal talks with the Maharashtra Congress MLAs in Jaipur in the morning.

He also brushed aside suggestions that the governor could invite the Congress-NCP for the government formation as the 'second-largest' alliance, claiming no such provision existed in the Sarkaraia Commission's recommendations. In another development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also held a meeting with some of his party leaders in Mumbai.

Refusing to speak on a "non-BJP alliance", Pawar said he would react only to Congress' official statement. "I cannot go by news reports about the decision of Congress. I will react only when the Congress officially informs me about its decision," Pawar told reporters.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam reiterated his party's stand of not being in favor of entering into an alliance with the Shiv Sena. "The mandate is for the BJP-Sena (to form a government) and for the Congress-NCP to sit in the opposition," he told reporters here.

"It looks like the BJP-Sena alliance has broken. There have been talks that the Shiv Sena and NCP may join hands to stake a claim for the government. I feel respect to the mandate is not indulging in government formation exercise," he said. "I will pursue with our central leadership to not encourage the formation of a government in Maharashtra with the help of the Shiv Sena. It will not be a stable government and ultimately both the Congress and NCP will suffer," said Nirupam, who was a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member before joining Congress.

The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the chief minister's post. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday asked the BJP, the single largest party in the new Assembly, to "indicate the willingness and ability" to form government in the state.

In the October 21 polls to the 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54, and Congress-44.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Teenager Tomar secures India's record 13th Olympic quota in shooting

Teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged Indias 13th Olympic quota in shooting with a bronze in mens 50m rifle 3 positions at the 14th Asian Championship here on Sunday, giving the country its best-ever quota haul. The 18-year-old Tomar ...

Israel court rejects Russian 'hacker' appeal against US extradition

Israels top court upheld Sunday an extradition order of a Russian alleged hacker to the United States, where he is wanted for fraud. The justice ministry had last month finalized the extradition of Aleksey Burkov, who has been held in Israe...

Guv hails WB govt, central agencies for cyclone preparedness

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hailed the directional efforts of the state government and other central agencies to minimise the impact of cyclone Bulbul. Dhankhar also lauded the India Meteorological Department IMD for it...

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict: Officials

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict Officials....
