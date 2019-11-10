International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-OAS finds irregularities in disputed Bolivia vote, calls for new elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:56 IST
UPDATE 2-OAS finds irregularities in disputed Bolivia vote, calls for new elections
Image Credit: Flickr

The Organization of American States recommended on Sunday that Bolivia hold new elections, saying it had identified serious irregularities in the last vote that called into question the victory of President Evo Morales.

The international body said its audit of the Oct 20. election had found "clear manipulations" of the voting system and it could not verify the result. "The manipulations to the computer system are of such magnitude that they must be deeply investigated by the Bolivian State to get to the bottom of and assign responsibility in this serious case," the preliminary report said.

The OAS said it was not statistically likely that Morales had secured the 10 percentage point margin of victory needed to win outright and recommended Bolivia use new electoral authorities for any new vote. "The first round of the elections held on October 20 must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again, with the first round taking place as soon as there are new conditions that give new guarantees for it to take place, including a newly composed electoral body," the OAS said in a press release.

Morales was declared the winner of the October election with a lead of just over 10 points over his rival Carlos Mesa, giving him an outright win. But there have been widespread protests since against the result after a near 24-hour halt in the count. Morales, who came to power in 2006 as Bolivia's first indigenous leader, has defended his election win but has said he would adhere to the findings of the OAS audit. He was expected to give a press conference on Sunday morning.

The weeks-long standoff over the disputed election escalated over the weekend as police forces were seen joining anti-government protests and the military said it would not "confront the people" over the issue. Morales and his government have decried a "coup" against him by what they called "violent groups," prompting a number of fellow leftist leaders in the region, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to rally around him and call for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Morales' opponents, including Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, have repeatedly called for him to step down. Camacho said he plans to march to the government palace with a pre-written resignation letter for Morales to sign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict: Officials

NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with eminent Hindu, Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals after Ayodhya verdict Officials....

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

We respect Ayodhya verdict; Time to end politically motivated

With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such politically motivated issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala...

Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report

Maltas armed forces have started cooperating with Libyas coastguard to turn back migrant boats heading into Maltas search and rescue zone, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a secret government deal. The government declined to comment d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019