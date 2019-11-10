German coalition parties avert government crisis with pension deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their center-left coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday broke their deadlock over a higher basic pension, averting the risk of a government crisis.

Senior coalition members, including Merkel and SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, sealed the pension deal during talks in the chancellery that lasted more than six hours, officials said.

