No clear majority, far-right on the rise in Spain with 20% of votes counted

Neither the right nor the left was likely to win a clear majority in Spain's repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to an early tally of results released by the interior ministry with just over 20% of votes counted. Further political stalemate appeared likely as votes scattered between mainstream and outlier parties.

The early count does not necessarily reflect the final outcome as it comes primarily from small towns. As this stage, the far-right Vox emerged as the third most voted party, a huge jump from the last election in April, which then marked the first time a far-right party won seats in Spain in over four decades.

The Socialists of acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez led with about 29%, followed by the conservative People's Party, pegged at around 20%. Centre-right Ciudadanos were seen winning 5.5%. Far-left Unidas Podemos fetched 10% so far in the election.

