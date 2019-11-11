Spain's Sanchez will call other parties to break political deadlock
Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday that he would call other party leaders starting on Monday to tackle a political stalemate after the country's fourth election in four years again delivered a hung parliament.
Acting Prime Minister Sanchez said he aimed to form a stable, "progressive" government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
