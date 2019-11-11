International Development News
Development News Edition

Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: Submit report on first day of Parliament session, BJP told its MPs

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on November 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have a task cut out for them. All of them have to submit the details of activities they had done to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:41 IST
Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: Submit report on first day of Parliament session, BJP told its MPs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on November 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers have a task cut out for them. All of them have to submit the details of activities they had done to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The party MPs have been directed to submit the details of 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' undertaken by them. It is learnt that apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, over the next few weeks, will take stock of the performance of their MPs regarding the 'yatra'.

Sources in the party stated that the lawmakers would need to submit detailed information regarding programmes conducted by them at the parliamentary office before November 18. "The MPs will attend the first day of this session and are expected to submit photographs, videos and detailed coverage in local media regarding their contribution to the call made by the Prime Minister," they added.

This report is to be submitted to the BJP parliamentary office and with the central office of the party. The details are being sought even though the party has extended its 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' by a period of three months.

It will now be a 120-day exercise and will end on January 31, 2020, instead of October. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31. The extension was made after several MPs sought extra time citing their busy schedule in the assembly elections and political tours to other states.

Through the yatra, launched to mark his 150th birth anniversary on October 2, the BJP is planning to propagate Bapu's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity. As part of the yatra, BJP leaders were also asked to hold rallies, public meetings, press conferences and 'Prabhat Pheris' to reach out to the masses with the ideals of the Mahatma and ask them to propagate Bapu's message on eradicating social evils.

A 10-member committee under the chairmanship of General Secretary Arun Singh has been tasked to look after the four-month-long extended programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kicked-off the programme from Delhi and Gujarat on the same day, simultaneously, with the other top leaders of BJP who took part in events across the country.

BJP Lok Sabha MPs were instructed to be in their respective constituencies on October 2 for the start of the programme. Party's elected representatives were asked to hold 'padyatra' for 15 days in their respective constituencies and spread the message of Gandhi as well as awareness about the call of the Prime Minister on cleanliness, single-use plastic and use of Khadi.

The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Iyer suggests India's search for No.4 might be over

Indias search for a limited-overs No.4 batsman may finally be at an end after Shreyas Iyer proved his worth with a maiden Twenty20 international fifty in Sundays series decider against Bangladesh.Indias struggles to fill the batting spot do...

Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

Countering the dew in the sultry Chennai heat has been a big part of Deepak Chahars cricket education and he said it showed during his world record figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International here. C...

Challenges have made insolvency law stronger, says IBBI chief

Prompt course corrections have been done to the insolvency law to address the needs of stakeholders, IBBI chief M S Sahoo said on Monday as he emphasised that challenges have made the legislation stronger. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Boar...

Ayodhya trust should include saints, intellectuals who are willing to dedicate themselves in service of Lord Ram: Acharya Satyendra Das

Head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ayodhya trust should include saints and intellectuals, who are willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram. The Centre should establish a trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019