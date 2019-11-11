International Development News
Development News Edition

Taiwan candidate chooses ex-Google executive as running mate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:15 IST
Taiwan candidate chooses ex-Google executive as running mate
Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

The pro-China opposition candidate in Taiwan's presidential election set for early next year has chosen a former Google executive as his running mate. Chang San-cheng, a political independent, on Monday joined the ticket of Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu, who lags behind Democratic Progressive Party incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in most polls. Cheng is an engineer who received masters and doctoral degrees from Stanford and Cornell universities in the United States.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has sought to isolate Tsai for her independence-leaning positions. The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and Beijing has threatened to use military force to bring the self-governing, democratic island under its control.

Chang served briefly as Cabinet chief in the administration of Tsai's predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, who was favored by Beijing for his policies promoting integration between the sides. Chang worked as a search engine Google's head of technology in Asia from 2010 to 2012.

The presidential election is scheduled for Jan. 11, along with polls for the legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and ho...

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 cr in tech startups

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem. The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019