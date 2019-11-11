International Development News
Cong holds key to 'non-BJP' govt formation in Maharashtra

  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:39 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:34 IST
Cong holds key to 'non-BJP' govt formation in Maharashtra
The Congress, which stood at the fourth position by winning 44 seats in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, now holds the key to the formation of a 'non- BJP' government in the state. The Shiv Sena, which is determined to form a government without its long-term ally BJP, on Monday said it is waiting for official communication of support from both the Congress and NCP.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form the government for want of adequate numbers. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari then invited the Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing the chief minister's post.

The Sena is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with only 56 MLAs after the BJP (105). Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress and the NCP is crucial.

The NCP, which won 54 seats, 10 more than Congress in the state elections, said it had a pre-poll alliance with the grand old party, hence the decision on formation of a "non- BJP" the government will be taken only after an official communication from the Sonia Gandhi-led party. Senior Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, "All the Sena legislators have signed our party's proposal to stake claim to form a government. We are, however, waiting for official communication from the NCP and Congress on extending support to us." NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday said it is the responsibility of "all of us" to give an alternative considering the plight of people in the state.

"Once we receive an official communication from the Congress, the decision will be announced jointly," he said. AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said in New Delhi that the party will discuss the possibility of offering an alternative in Maharashtra with some of the senior leaders from the state.

"We will announce our decision by 4 pm today," he said. The term of the 13th state Assembly ended on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake a claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Latest News

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi

The Shiv Sena on Monday was racing against time to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra, with the Congress and the NCP mulling extending their support to the right-wing party. Amid a flurry of meetings in the nati...

Maha standoff: Uddhav meets Pawar, seeks support to form govt

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Monday and is learnt to have requested the latter to extend his partys support in forming government, sources said. Thackeray and Pawar held parleys at a suburban hote...

Sterling firms to $1.28 ahead of GDP data; short positions extend decline

The pound rose 0.2 against a weakened dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of UK data, including GDP figures which are expected to show economic activity rebounded in the third quarter of 2019.UK September Gross Domestic Product GDP, manufact...

Poland says France's Macron comments on NATO "dangerous" -FT

French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about NATO were dangerous, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview published on Sunday evening by the Financial Times. Macron told The Economist last week that NATO w...
