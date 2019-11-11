International Development News
Release all J-K political leaders: NC reiterates demand

  • Jammu
  Updated: 11-11-2019 15:38 IST
  Created: 11-11-2019 15:24 IST
The National Conference on Monday reiterated its demand for releasing all political leaders from detention and restoration of political activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Terming the detention of political leaders "unprecedented and undemocratic", NC Secretary Rattan Lal Gupta said it was imperative to release all the leaders and others detained since August 5 when the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Three former chief ministers -- National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti -- are among the mainstream politicians currently under detention in Kashmir. "The detention of the political leaders is against the democratic ethos of the country," Gupta said in a statement here.

He also sought a survey of the damages caused to the fruit cultivation by the recent snowfall in the valley and advocated interim compensation to the affected. Gupta said the government must expedite restoration of power supply and road connectivity by undertaking snow clearance measures across the valley and in parts of the Jammu region.

