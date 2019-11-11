International Development News
Development News Edition

UN mission in Iraq proposes roadmap for ending upheaval

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:51 IST
UN mission in Iraq proposes roadmap for ending upheaval
Image Credit:

The United Nations' mission for Iraq on Sunday proposed a roadmap out of the country's social upheaval, while Amnesty International said Iraq's crackdown on anti-government protests has descended into a "bloodbath." At least 319 protesters have been killed by security forces since the economically driven protests and unrest began last month, according to the latest figures from the Iraqi Human Rights Commission released Sunday.

Iraqi security forces put up concrete barriers in central Baghdad in an effort to hamper and block the movement of protesters. The measures come after security forces last Monday violently cleared demonstrators from three flashpoint bridges in central Baghdad.

By the end of the day, six anti-government protesters were killed more than 100 wounded. The widening security crackdown reflects government intransigence and narrowing options for protesters who have been on the streets of Baghdad and the mainly Shiite south's cities for weeks. Authorities shut down internet access and blocked social media sites several times amid the demonstrations.

The leaderless protests are targeting Iraq's entire political class and calling for the overhaul of the sectarian system established after the 2003 US-led invasion. Security forces have used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas in an effort to quell the protests.

On Sunday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq urged the country's politicians to chart a way forward and proposed a roadmap, saying time is of the essence. In a statement, it laid out a series of short- and longer-term measures to deal with the crisis, including electoral reform and a series of anti-corruption measures.

As immediate measures, it called for the release of all peaceful demonstrators detained since October 1, initiating a full investigation of cases of abduction and prosecuting and punishing those responsible for the excessive use of force. Amnesty International said Iraqi authorities should immediately rein in security forces.

"The government of Iraq has a duty to protect its people's right to life, as well as to gather and express their views. This bloodbath must stop now, and those responsible for it must be brought to justice," said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's the Middle East and North Africa Director. "All government promises of reforms or investigations ring hollow while security forces continue to shoot and kill protesters," she said.

The White House issued a statement Sunday night calling for a halt to the violence against the protesters. "The United States is seriously concerned by continued attacks against protestors, civic activists, and the media, as well as restrictions on Internet access, in Iraq," said the statement from the press secretary.

"Iraqis won't stand by as the Iranian regime drains their resources and uses armed groups and political allies to stop them from peacefully expressing their views. Despite being targeted with lethal violence and denied access to the Internet, the Iraqi people have made their voices heard, calling for elections and election reforms." The US called for "the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President (Barham) Salih's promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections."

The protesters' most immediate demand is for the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's government. He's held the post for just over a year and is refusing to step down. On Sunday, security forces closed roads near the Khilani Square with one-meter high concrete barriers, trying to block protesters from reaching Baghdad's landmark Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, and the Sanak bridge.

At least 19 protesters were wounded when security forces used tear gas to repel them, according to police and hospital sources. In the southern city of Nasiriyah, security and medical officials said 31 people were injured in confrontations outside the education directorate as security forces tear-gassed protesters trying to block employees from reaching the building in the city center.

Among those wounded were two school students, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. On Saturday, five protesters were shot dead by live ammunition, while the sixth was killed by a direct hit to the head from a tear gas canister, medical and security forces said.

The protesters were pushed back from the three bridges spanning the Tigris River toward the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of government. Protesters have tried to force their way across on an almost daily basis. The deaths occurred as the protests intensified in the afternoon when demonstrators tried to get back to the bridges. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq's vast oil reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jiya Eco Products Q2 profit down 16 pc at Rs 5.42 cr

Jiya Eco Products Ltd, which manufactures biofules, on Monday reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 5.42 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 6.47 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a...

Indiabulls Real Estate shares jump 5 pc on upbeat Q2 results

Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Monday climbed 5 per cent after the company reported nearly fourfold jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year. The companys scrip gained 4.04 per cent...

Mobile phone sales set to contract by 2.4% this year: Report

Mobile phone users have been sitting on the sidelines this so far year, which will lead to a 2.4 percent contraction in spend on the devices to USD 33.379 billion, says a report. Users are postponing their purchase plans, and the devices c...

Iran awards prestigious prize to US-educated scientists

Iran has awarded a top prize in the study of science to two US-educated scientists. Vice President Sourena Sattari granted the Mustafa award on Monday to five scientists, three Iranians, and two Turks.Among the recipients was UCLA professor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019