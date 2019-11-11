International Development News
Iraq's Sistani supports reform, concerned politicians not serious enough - UN rep

  • Reuters
  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:21 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:18 IST
The senior UN representative in Iraq, Jeaine Hennis-Plasschaert, said on Monday that the country's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani had made it clear to her that he supports the enactment of serious reforms over a reasonable time period.

Sistani, however, expressed concerns that Iraq's political elite were not serious enough about enacting reforms, Hennis-Plasschaert, who is the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq, said.

Protesters on the street "could not go home without sufficient results", she said in a news conference after meeting the cleric in the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

