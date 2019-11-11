International Development News
Development News Edition

Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition negotiations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:09 IST
Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition negotiations

Vienna, Nov 11 (AFP) Austria's Sebastian Kurz announced on Monday his conservatives would enter exclusive coalition talks with the Green party, taking a step closer to forming a government following a September election. In an apparent about-turn after Kurz's previous administration with the far-right came crashing down, the 33-year-old said his People's Party (OeVP) "will enter negotiations with the Greens".

But he warned of a "challenging process" ahead as the two parties with divergent platforms try to close gaps. Green party leader Werner Kogler announced Sunday that his party had approved the move to enter formal talks, bringing it closer to a potentially historic entry into government.

The OeVP and the Greens made the biggest gains in a parliamentary election in late September. The conservatives emerged as the strongest party, leading to Kurz to be tasked to form another government.

If a coalition were to be formed between the two parties, it would be the first time for the Greens to enter government in Austria at the national level. Kurz, whose party got 37.5 per cent of the vote, said he could not tell how long negotiations would take, saying the two months it took to reach agreement with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) in 2017 had been "extremely fast".

"The process won't be easy because the positions of the Greens and the OeVP are very, very different," Kurz told reporters, citing his party's promises to be tough on migration and boost the country's economy. Kogler, whose party takes a more liberal line on immigration, has stressed too that any agreement would "necessitate many compromises".

The OeVP and the Greens previously entered coalition negotiations in 2003 but on that occasion they failed and the OeVP entered government with the far-right instead. Kurz's previous government with the FPOe was brought down in May when the so-called "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal engulfed his ally after just 18 months in government together.

The FPOe suffered heavy losses during the September election, while the Greens made big gains due to the environment becoming the top voter concern, securing 13.9 per cent of the vote in their best results ever and after failing to get into parliament in 2017. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon c.bank says bank deposits are safe, banks to review curbs

Lebanons central bank governor, seeking to shore up creaking confidence in the banking system amid the worst economic crisis in decades, said on Monday bank deposits are secure and it had the ability to preserve the stability of the Lebanes...

UPDATE 1-Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec. 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage sai...

Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Anant National University AnantU, Indias first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers D...

Toddler crushed to death by tempo in outer Delhi's Narela

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a tempo in outer Delhis Narela on Monday after she crawled under the vehicle and it started moving, police said. The incident was reported to police at around 11 am, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019