President Kovind conveys best wishes on eve of birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I convey greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community.

The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev convey to entire humanity the ideals of love, compassion, equality, and harmony. He spread the light of knowledge and inspired all to become free from discrimination and rituals and in turn work for 'Sarbat da Bhala' i.e. 'the well-being of all'. His message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Wand Chhako', which means: Chant the name of the God, perform your duty with honesty and hard work, and share whatever you earn with the needy was a call to the entire humanity. Guru Nanak Dev Ji also emphasized the need to respect women. He was an ideal family man, who lived like a saint, thereby presenting the message of 'Karma' to the entire world.

On this auspicious occasion, let us follow Guru Nanak Dev and build a society based on his teachings of equality and social amity".

(With Inputs from PIB)