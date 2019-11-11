International Development News
Development News Edition

Left parties condole death of legendary poll reformer T N Seshan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:15 IST
Left parties condole death of legendary poll reformer T N Seshan

Left parties on Monday condoled the death of former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, saying his "absence will be felt gravely in today's times". Sheshan, who headed the Election Commission of India from December 12, 1990

to December 11, 1996 and changed its image by strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and triggering the game-changing electoral reforms, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 87. "The absence of late T N Seshan will be felt gravely in today's times. Notwithstanding our many disagreements, he made the Election Commission a tough and independent institution. This is in stark contrast to what we have today. Deep condolences to his family and near ones," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A 1955-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, he held various key posts in the government including that of the defence secretary and the coveted position of cabinet secretary. But he gained popularity only after he took over as the chief election commissioner in 1990. The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India said in a statement that Seshan will always be known as the man who brought in electoral reforms that "changed the face of Indian elections".

"Notable among them was the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, which is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. "The Party sends its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the statement said.

PTI ASG ASG RAX RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pound strengthens after Conservatives receive Brexit Party boost

The pound rose on Monday, hitting a six-month high versus the euro and strengthening as much as 1 against the dollar after the Brexit Party said it would not contest previously Conservative-held seats in the UKs upcoming election. In a sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019