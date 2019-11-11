Left parties condole death of legendary poll reformer T N Seshan

Left parties on Monday condoled the death of former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, saying his "absence will be felt gravely in today's times". Sheshan, who headed the Election Commission of India from December 12, 1990

to December 11, 1996 and changed its image by strictly enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and triggering the game-changing electoral reforms, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 87. "The absence of late T N Seshan will be felt gravely in today's times. Notwithstanding our many disagreements, he made the Election Commission a tough and independent institution. This is in stark contrast to what we have today. Deep condolences to his family and near ones," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A 1955-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, he held various key posts in the government including that of the defence secretary and the coveted position of cabinet secretary. But he gained popularity only after he took over as the chief election commissioner in 1990. The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India said in a statement that Seshan will always be known as the man who brought in electoral reforms that "changed the face of Indian elections".

"Notable among them was the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, which is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. "The Party sends its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the statement said.

