Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sunday's events in Bolivia as a "coup" because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American country's president to step down.
"It's a coup because the army requested the resignation of the president, and that violates the constitutional order of that country," Ebrard told reporters.
The minister was speaking at a regular government news conference after Evo Morales, Bolivia's president since 2006, resigned under pressure from anger over his disputed re-election last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
