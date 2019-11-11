Shiv Sena has not yet received letters of support from

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader R...
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. The Saginaw, Mich., natives high school coach, Don Durrett, and his Michigan State teammate, Chris Baker, both confirmed the news Monday morning....
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the entire country is rejoicing dilution of Article 370 relating to the special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as it was done through a democratic process, reflecting the desire ...
The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Day 1 of ATP Challenger in Pune. STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-CRI-IND-CHAHAR Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor ChaharNagpur, Nov 11 PTI...