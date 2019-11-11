International Development News
Shiv Sena has conveyed its willingness to form government in Maharashtra to Governor: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that his party's willingness to form the government in Maharashtra was conveyed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that his party's willingness to form the government in Maharashtra was conveyed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. "We told the Governor that we are willing to form the government. We asked for at least two days' time but we were not given the time," Thackeray told media persons after meeting Governor Koshyari.

"The claim to form the government was not denied but the time was denied. That is why we came here within the 24-hour time span, which was allotted to us. We will continue to put in efforts to form a stable government in the state," he said. Thackeray said the Shiv Sena was holding talks with the members of both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and that is why his party had sought some more time from the Governor.

"Both the parties -- Congress-NCP -- are speaking to us. MLAs are speaking to us. As talks are on, as the second-largest party it was our right to come here. We have expressed our willingness to form the government. We have asked for the extension of the deadline by 48 hours," he said. Sena has stepped up its efforts to form the government after the BJP, which has emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with the former on power-sharing issues. (ANI)

