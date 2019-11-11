International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena couldn't submit 'requisite letter of support': Raj Bhavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:50 IST
Sena couldn't submit 'requisite letter of support': Raj Bhavan

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders on Monday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and expressed the party's willingness to form the government, but could not submit the "requisite letter of support", the Raj Bhavan said. The Sena sought three-day extension for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement said here in the evening.

A delegation of Sena leaders met Koshyari and "expressed their willingness to form the government", it said. "The Sena could not submit the requisite letter of support. The Sena further submitted a letter requesting three- day extension of the deadline (which ended 7.30 pm on Monday) for submitting the letter of support.

"The governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," the statement said. Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, a member of the delegation, said his party's claim on formation of the government still stands as two parties have agreed "in-principle" to support a Sena-led government.

He didn't take names of the Congress and the NCP. The Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member House to emerge as the second largest party, while the NCP bagged 54 and the Congress 44 in the last month's assembly polls. The majority mark is 145.

The BJP, with 105 seats, emerged as the single largest party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Angry over Aadhaar card not getting made, man threatens to blow up Haridwar ghat

A man who had called Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats mobile phone and threatened to blow up the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar was arrested on Monday, officials said. The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Dire...

Iran enriching at Fordow, IAEA confirms, as enriched uranium stock grows

Iran has begun enriching uranium at its underground Fordow site in the latest breach of its deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday, adding that Tehrans enriched uranium stock has continued to grow.Iran is brea...

Andhra Pradesh: 7-year-old girl found dead at neighbour's house, one held

Police on Monday detained one man from Bhavanipuram after a seven-year-old girl was found dead at his residence. Bhavanipuram police station, Sub Inspector, Israel told ANI that on Sunday night at around 11 pm, one M Anil had filed a compla...

Three-time MLA Raju Kage to join Cong, says denied ticket for

Claiming that he has been denied party ticket for December 5 Karnataka assembly bypolls, former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Monday announced his decision to quit the party and join the Congress. The four-time legislator from Kagwad claimed he has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019