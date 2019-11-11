Putin, Merkel agree Ukraine should give special status to Donbass - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call on Monday that Ukraine should give the separatist-controlled Donbass region a special status set out in Ukrainian law, the Kremlin said.
The leaders also discussed preparations for a four-way Ukraine peace summit comprising Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, the Kremlin said without giving any dates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
