Putin, Merkel agree Ukraine should give special status to Donbass - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call on Monday that Ukraine should give the separatist-controlled Donbass region a special status set out in Ukrainian law, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also discussed preparations for a four-way Ukraine peace summit comprising Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, the Kremlin said without giving any dates.

