International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong hunkers down for fresh chaos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 07:51 IST
UPDATE 2-Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong hunkers down for fresh chaos
Hong Kong protests (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of anti-government demonstrations.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub for a second day, with long traffic jams building in the morning rush hour. Riot police were deployed at metro stations across the territory and large queues were forming at railway platforms as commuters struggled to get to work. Rail operator MTR Corp urged people to use other forms of transport.

"It is very inconvenient for me because I have a few meetings to go to in Central," said a 38-year-old man who gave his name as Rodney and who works as a legal consultant for an international firm. "Hopefully my partners will understand that my city is going through a tough period," he said, adding that he blames Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for the protests.

There were chaotic scenes as passengers streamed out of at least one train that was forced to stop when barricades blocked the rail line. Universities and schools cancelled classes, with students, teachers and parents on edge a day after police fired tear gas and students hurled petrol bombs on some campuses.

Lam said protesters who tried to paralyse the city were being extremely selfish and hoped that universities and schools would urge students not to take part in the demonstrations. More than 260 people were arrested on Monday, police said, bringing the total number to more than 3,000 since the protests escalated in June.

The metro station at Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, where a 21-year-old protester was shot at close range on Monday, was among those closed. A water cannon truck was stationed outside government headquarters, where the city's Executive Council was due to hold its weekly meeting.

'ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE'

Lam said on Monday the violence in the former British colony had exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators were now the people's enemy.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries, including Britain and the United States, for stirring up trouble.

The United States condemned the unjustified use of deadly force in the latest violence and urged police and citizens to de-escalate the crisis. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus also urged Beijing to honor its commitments that Hong Kong would enjoy a high degree of autonomy and human rights, including the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Protesters clashed with police into the early hours of Tuesday after fierce skirmishes throughout Monday, when police fired tear gas in the heart of the city during lunch hour. The city was bracing for further disruptions a day after many workers were sent home early and shops and restaurants shut by the evening as the violence escalated.

An editorial in the state-backed China Daily newspaper condemned the violence on Monday and took aim at the "leniency of Hong Kong judges". "Allowing (protesters) to apply for bail on easy terms and handing down extraordinarily light sentences has also served to encourage inhuman terrorist acts," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform recently rolled out the new update for Android users that introduced a biometric security feature allowing users to unlock their chat app with a fingerprint. But with the latest WhatsApp...

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as transport chaos grips city

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday and residents of the Asian financial centre struggled to get to work as territory-wide transport disruptions wreaked commuter havoc and activists planned flash protests....

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019