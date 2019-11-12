International Development News
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 08:55 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city
Hong Kong protests (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos. The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of demonstrations.

Following is the latest news from the protests: - 12:24 a.m. local time (1624 GMT Monday): Broadcaster RTHK says police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds along Nathan Road in Kowloon. Similar operations also begin in Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun in the New Territories

- 1646 GMT Monday: Police say they are investigating an attempted murder in Ma On Shan after a 57-year-old man was admitted to hospital in critical condition - 2241 GMT Monday: Transport Department says train services except the Airport Express Line will end at 11.30 pm. Kwai Fong Station on the Tsuen Wan Line and Sai Wan Ho Station on the Hong Kong Island Line are closed. More than 130 sets of damaged traffic lights are under urgent repair in various districts

- 2309 GMT Monday: RTHK says rail services interrupted as East Rail Line near University Station is blocked by obstacles - 2328 GMT Monday: RTHK says Tate Cairn Tunnel towards Kowloon is closed

- 0006 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the West Rail Line - 0014 GMT: RTHK says riot police fired tear gas near City University after protesters set up road blocks. First rounds of tear gas fired at around 7.30 a.m.

- 0014 GMT: RTHK says police arrested more than 260 people on Monday. More than 60 people were injured, two critically - 0024 GMT: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the East Rail Line

- 0103 GMT: RTHK says a petrol bomb was reportedly thrown onto the tracks of the East Rail Line near Hung Hom. Objects were also thrown onto other lines, while roadblocks were set up on other key routes. East rail services were suspended between Tai Wai and Tai Po Market stations - 0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says 128 people, including police, reported injured during public gatherings from Monday until 7.30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, comprising of 93 males and 35 females

- 0152 GMT: Hospital Authority says two people, one with a gunshot wound and one who was set on fire, were still in critical conditions at 7.30 a.m. local time

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Par panel

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patie...

Africa Investment Forum 2019 vows to unlock more investments, huge profitable opportunities

The 2019 Africa Investment Forum opened on Monday, November 11 living up to its promise to move from commitment to action.A USD 500 million equity deal presented by the Africa Infrastructure Investment Fund last year, to speed up investment...

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019