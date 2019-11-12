International Development News
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaving Lilavati hospital after meeting Sanjay Raut on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also met Raut, who was admitted on Monday after he complained of chest pain. "He is my friend, so I had come to meet him at the hospital," Bhujbal said. When asked about the political logjam in the state, he said: "Discussions are underway. A government will soon be formed in Maharashtra."

Earlier today, NCP leader Ajit Pawar held its ally Congress responsible for the delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for government formation in the state and said that a decision for 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening invited NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra.

The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from NCP and Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

