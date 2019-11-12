International Development News
Let us resolve to follow Guru Nanak's ideals of humanism, social equality: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted Sikhs across the world on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Gandhi said Guru Nanak's teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood and righteousness are of eternal relevance having universal and timeless appeal that cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides.

"His message holds as much true today as it was over 500 years ago when he delivered it. The world needs to follow his teachings to ensure everyone lives in peace and harmony," Gandhi said in her message. "I convey my greetings and good wishes to all the Sikh brothers and sisters in India and around the world on the holy and auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj," she said.

The Congress chief said on this special occasion of 550th Prakash Parv, "that inspire us to move towards a peaceful and just society". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the occasion, saying "heartiest congratulations to all on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Parkash Parv anniversary.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab. Lakhs of best wishes and congratulations on Gurpurab," he added. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished on the occasion and said the entire world needs the guiding light shown by Guru Nanak Dev. PTI SKC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

