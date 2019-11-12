International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt formation: Senior Congress leaders to meet Sharad Pawar

Amid the suspense over the government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that party interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar about the current political situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 13:09 IST
Maharashtra govt formation: Senior Congress leaders to meet Sharad Pawar
Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the suspense over the government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that party interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar about the current political situation. He further said that Gandhi deputed him and party leaders - Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel to hold further discussions with the NCP chief.

"Hon'ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahamed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with Pawar. We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Pawar at the earliest," Venugopal tweeted. Meanwhile, Kharge said that a collective decision will be taken by Congress and NCP about the government formation.

"NCP and Congress had pre-poll alliance and final decision will be a collective decision. Our talks with NCP are on, and we will only move forward once discussions with them are done," he told ANI. Earlier in the day, Pawar said that he will discuss the issue with the Congress.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the state will be taken collectively. "We (Congress and NCP) fought elections together. That's why we should make the decision together. We (NCP) waited for their (Congress) letter yesterday. But we did not receive the letter by the evening. It was not right for us to give the letter. Whatever be the decision, there should be stability," NCP leader Ajit Pawar told reporters.

The Shiv Sena on Monday failed to submit the letter of support from 145 MLAs to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. "From morning 10 am till 7:30 pm on Monday, our leaders including Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel were waiting for their letter. They (Shiv Sena) had to submit the letter till 7:30 pm on Monday", Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar said that the NCP has called a meeting of all its 54 MLAs today. "We will make the decision and likewise the Congress should also take the decision," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening asked NCP chief Sharad Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party, which finished third in the assembly polls, to form the government in Maharashtra. The development came after Shiv Sena, which is keen to have its chief minister in the state, did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and the Congress.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says will tell Trump U.S. failed to keep Syria promise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from a region along Turkeys border.It is imposs...

PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Jis dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious so...

Govt within its rights to hold spectrum auction, but older telcos unlikely to bid: COAI

The government is well within its rights to hold spectrum auction in the current financial year if it so desires, but old operators, reeling under the impact of SC ruling on statutory dues, are unlikely to participate, industry body COAI sa...

Cambodian opposition veteran meets Malaysian MPs in democracy push

Cambodias self-exiled opposition veteran Sam Rainsy met Malaysian lawmakers on Tuesday in a push to rally support in Southeast Asia against authoritarian ruler Hun Sen just as the European Union considers withdrawing trade preferences.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019