International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena moves SC against Guv's refusal for extra time to muster

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:03 IST
Sena moves SC against Guv's refusal for extra time to muster

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's refusal to grant more time to the party to submit the required letters of support to form the next government on Monday night, a party leader said on Tuesday. The Sena, which is trying to form a possible coalition government with the support of the NCP and the Congress, had failed to secure the requisite letters from both the parties.

Sena leaders had met Koshyari ahead of the 7:30 PM deadline on Monday to stake the claim to form government. "The Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor's refusal to extend time. We had asked the governor to give us three days to submit the requisite letters of support. We could have proved our numbers in a floor test later," Sena leader Anil Parab told a news channel.

He said senior lawyer Kapil Sibal will represent the Sena in the supreme court. After the Sena failed to submit the letter of support of MLAs, the governor had invited the NCP, the third largest party in the 288-member Assembly with 54 MLAs, to "express ability and willingness" to stake claim for government on Tuesday night..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will urge PM Modi to prevail upon Pak for opening more Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs: Amarinder Singh

During the celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Devji, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Pakistan for opening more historic...

Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his antic...

Shiv Sena moves SC over Maha Guv's decision not to give time for forming govt

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the s...

Quarter of German firms in China planning to leave: survey

Nearly a quarter of German companies operating in China are planning to relocate all or part of their business out of the country, according to a study released Tuesday with many blaming rising costs. The German Chamber of Commerces annual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019