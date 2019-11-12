International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Catalonia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader could have sought immunity from European Parliament -court adviser
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention had the right to ask lawmakers to decide whether to uphold his immunity, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday.

The advice from Advocate General Maciej Szpunar is a boost for the Catalan separatist movement and Oriol Junqueras, who was voted into the European Parliament in May despite being detained in Spain since 2017 after an illegal independence referendum. Junqueras, the Catalan government's former deputy leader, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October.

Szpunar said Junqueras's conviction had brought to an end his mandate, but that he had been tried and convicted without the European Parliament having been given the opportunity to decide on his immunity. Szpunar advised the court that the parliament should be able to decide whether to waive or defend the immunity of one of its members (MEP).

That immunity means an MEP cannot be subject to detention or legal proceedings because of views expressed or votes cast, although it does not apply for an MEP who has committed an offense. The Spanish government was not immediately available for comment on the opinion.

The European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, is not bound by the advocate generals' opinions, but judges do tend to follow them in most cases. The court normally gives its verdict within two to four months of the opinion. After Junqueras was elected in European Parliament elections in May, Spain's Supreme Court refused to allow him to leave prison to take an oath to respect the Spanish constitution, as those elected in Spain are required to do. As he had not taken the oath, the electoral commission declared the seat vacant.

Szpunar said in his opinion that MEPs secured their mandates solely from the electorate and not on any subsequent formality. His view could also help fellow Catalan separatists Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, who were elected as MEPs despite being in exile in Belgium and unable to take up their seats. A spokeswoman for the European Court of Justice said she did not know whether it would apply to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil

Ferraris Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekends Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his cars power unit was damaged and needed replacing. The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the champio...

Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation

The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday for recommending Presidents rule in the state, alleging that he has committed a grave travesty and made a mockery of the Constitutional process. Congress chief sp...

Day 100: Journalists in Kashmir protest against continued suspension of internet services

Journalists in the Valley took out a protest march here against the continued suspension of internet services which completed 100 days on Tuesday since the abrogation of the Jammu and Kashmirs special status on August 5. Scores of journalis...

Smarten Spaces gets USD 12 mn funding from Symphony International Holdings

Sinapore-based Smarten Spaces on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million about Rs 86 crore from Symphony International Holdings Ltd. Proceeds from the series A round will be used to expand the companys development centre and engineering t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019