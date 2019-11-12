Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary coalition deal - La Vanguardia

Spain's Socialists and far-left party Unidas Podemos have reached a preliminary coalition deal in a bid to form a government, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.

A source previously told Reuters the two had agreed on a deal, without giving details.

The Socialist party (PSOE) has said in a statement that acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, will meet at 13h45 (1245 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)