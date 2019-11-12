International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists and Podemos reach preliminary post-election deal - source
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain's Socialists of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have reached a preliminary post-election agreement with far-left party Unidas Podemos, a Socialist source told Reuters on Tuesday without giving any details.

Sunday's election - the country's fourth in four years - left Spain's parliament even more fragmented than a previous ballot in April, with the Socialists in the lead but further away from a majority. La Vanguardia newspaper said that the preliminary deal between the two parties focused on a coalition government. If confirmed, this would be Spain's first coalition government since the country's return to democracy.

However, the combination of the 120 seats obtained by the Socialists and the 35 of Unidas Podemos would not be enough on its own to secure a majority to govern in the 350-seat parliament and they would need to find more allies. Sanchez and Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias will meet at 13h45 (1245 GMT), the Socialist party said in a statement. A joint declaration will follow.

The two parties had tried and failed to strike a government deal after the April election, which had prompted Sanchez to call the repeat election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...

Will take legal recourse after having discussions: Shiv Sena's lawyer on President's Rule

After the Presidents Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Senas lawyer Rajesh Inamdar on Tuesday said if there was a necessity of filing a petition in connection with the matter, then a legal recourse will be taken as per law after having ...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of common minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena:Ahmed Patel.

No final decision can be taken without formulation of common minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019