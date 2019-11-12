UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over KIIFB, KIAL

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday with opposition UDF accusing the LDF government of not allowing the CAG to examine accounts of KIIFB and KIAL to "hide its corruption", a charge rejected by the latter. The Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupted the proceedings, entering the Well of the House after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused permission for an adjournment motion on the issue.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan sought to move the notice for the motion alleging that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had repeatedly blocked attempts by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to examine accounts of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL). Speaking on the issue, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged the Left front was treating the public-funded entities as milch cows to fund its political agendas.

"The leadership fears that the hidden corruption in the government would come out in public if the CAG examines the accounts," he claimed. Rejecting the charges, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the state government had never taken any step to stop the CAG from auditing the KIIFB.

"The government has never taken any decision to stop CAG from auditing KIIFB. As regards KIAL, it's not a state government or a state government-controlled body. State government has got only around 33 percent stake in it. As per the Company Law, the stakeholders can appoint their own auditor for the purpose," Issac told the House. He also pointed out that the KIAL director had written to the CAG in this regard.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Balan said the state government has complied with all the requirements of the CAG. As Speaker Sreeramakrishnan rejected permission for the motion, the opposition members moved to the Well alleging he was playing into the hands of the government and raised slogans.

Amid the chaos, the assembly passed two bills by voice vote without any and the Speaker later adjourned the House. Later, Sreeramakrishnan at a press conference denied the charges leveled against him by the UDF and said the Minister had offered an explanation.

He pointed out that the matter had been discussed in the assembly thrice.

