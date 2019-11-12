International Development News
Development News Edition

UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over KIIFB, KIAL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:20 IST
UDF disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings over KIIFB, KIAL

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday with opposition UDF accusing the LDF government of not allowing the CAG to examine accounts of KIIFB and KIAL to "hide its corruption", a charge rejected by the latter. The Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupted the proceedings, entering the Well of the House after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused permission for an adjournment motion on the issue.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan sought to move the notice for the motion alleging that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had repeatedly blocked attempts by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to examine accounts of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL). Speaking on the issue, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged the Left front was treating the public-funded entities as milch cows to fund its political agendas.

"The leadership fears that the hidden corruption in the government would come out in public if the CAG examines the accounts," he claimed. Rejecting the charges, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the state government had never taken any step to stop the CAG from auditing the KIIFB.

"The government has never taken any decision to stop CAG from auditing KIIFB. As regards KIAL, it's not a state government or a state government-controlled body. State government has got only around 33 percent stake in it. As per the Company Law, the stakeholders can appoint their own auditor for the purpose," Issac told the House. He also pointed out that the KIAL director had written to the CAG in this regard.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Balan said the state government has complied with all the requirements of the CAG. As Speaker Sreeramakrishnan rejected permission for the motion, the opposition members moved to the Well alleging he was playing into the hands of the government and raised slogans.

Amid the chaos, the assembly passed two bills by voice vote without any and the Speaker later adjourned the House. Later, Sreeramakrishnan at a press conference denied the charges leveled against him by the UDF and said the Minister had offered an explanation.

He pointed out that the matter had been discussed in the assembly thrice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019