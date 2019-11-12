Spain's Socialists, Podemos reach coalition deal - lawmaker
Spain's Socialists and left-wing Unidas Podemos (UP) have reached a coalition agreement in a bid to form a government, senior UP lawmaker Alberto Garzon said on Tuesday. "An agreement has been reached for a coalition government between Unidas Podemos and the Socialists," Garzon said in a tweet. "Today is a day for celebration."
The Socialist party said in a statement that acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the leader of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, were meeting at 13h45 (1245 GMT) and are expected to speak to media afterward.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
