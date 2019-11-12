DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 12

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 ** PARIS – Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Chadian President Idriss Deby and President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou attend a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris – 1230 GMT. ** PARIS – French President Emmmanuel Macron welcomes Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to the Elysee Palace in Paris, holds joint news conference. – 1500 GMT ** BRUSSELS – EU defence ministers meet in Brussels, hold talks with NATO deputy Secretary General – 0800 GMT.

** ABU DHABI - Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan visits UAE (final day). NUR-SULTAN - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visits Kazakhstan (Final Day). PARIS – Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits France (Final Day).

SCHWYZ, PRAGUE, PARIS – Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, visits Switzerland, the Czech Republic and France (Final Day) ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Greece (Final Day). SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17).

KATHMANDU - Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid visits Nepal (to Nov. 15). WASHINGTON – India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal travels to the US (to Nov 14). VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis meets Angolan President Joao Lourenco. PARIS - North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum to convince him that EU accession negotiations for the Balkan country should begin.

VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - 1100 GMT BRASILIA - The BRICS group of leading emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa holds it annual summit in Brasilia.(to Nov 14) GLOBAL - World pneumonia day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 ** BRASILIA – Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro meets China's President Xi Jinping.- 1330 GMT. ** BRASILIA - The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will visit Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit (to Nov 14).

** BRASILIA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil to attend 11th BRICS summit and also have bilateral meetings with the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Nov 14). NEW DELHI - UK's Prince Charles to visit India (to Nov 14).

VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 ATHENS - EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas, Greece's central banker, prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania and energy ministers are expected to attend the Thessaloniki Summit 2019. (to Nov 15)

HARARE - Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube presents 2019 national budget in parliament. LOBAL - World diabetes day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo hold the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul.

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SRI LANKA - Referendum election. GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World prematurity day.

GLOBAL - World day of remembrance for road traffic victims. WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT. TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT.

SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** WASHINGTON DC – U.S. President Donald Trump meets Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House.

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 STRASBOURG, France - President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech in Strasbourg, ahead of the crucial vote from EU lawmakers on her college of commissioners - 0800 GMT.

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1 KUWAIT CITY, MUSCAT - The Duke of Cambridge is to make a solo visit to Kuwait and Oman (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY DECEMBER 2 ** TIRANA – The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will travel to Tirana, Albania. (to Dec 03) MADRID - World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25)- (to Nov 13)

TIRANA – President of the European Parliament David Sassoli to travel to Tirana, Albania (to Dec 03). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRATISLAVA - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Dec 6).

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Foreign ministers of members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe meet for their annual Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava (to Nov 06). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 ** ALGERIA - President's election.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders gather in Brussels for a summit (to Nov 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

** UZBEKISTAN - Uzbekistani Legislative Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, January 11

** TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. ** TAIWAN – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)