Will take legal recourse after having discussions: Shiv Sena's lawyer on President's Rule

After the President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's lawyer Rajesh Inamdar on Tuesday said if there was a necessity of filing a petition in connection with the matter, then a legal recourse will be taken as per law after having discussions. "About the President's Rule, whatever information I am getting, it is through the news channels. Let us have a legal discussion on this. Accordingly, if there is a necessity of filing a petition, we will take the legal recourse as per the law," Inamdar told ANI.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate over the government formation in the state. Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state.

The writ petition, filed through advocates Sunil Fernandez and Nizam Pasha, termed Koshyari's decision as "arbitrary and malafide." The plea was filed by Shiv Sena MLC Anil Dattatray Parab for the party. Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as the second largest party in last month's Maharashtra assembly elections, after the BJP. The two parties, who fought the elections together, were at loggerheads over power-sharing, leading to the political impasse in the state. (ANI)

