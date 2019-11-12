International Development News
Congress-NCP will talk to Shiv Sena after finality in talks: Ahmed Patel

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP on Tuesday held discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and said they will talk to Shiv Sena after reaching a finality about their own talks.

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:40 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel at the joint press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior leaders of Congress and NCP on Tuesday held discussions about government formation in Maharashtra and said they will talk to Shiv Sena after reaching a finality about their own talks. Addressing a joint press conference, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that they would hold further discussions about the formation of a non-BJP government in the state.

The joint press conference was held hours after President's Rule in the state. Patel said that Shiv Sena made formal contact with the party for the first time on Monday and "it is necessary that there should be clarity on some issues".

"Only after that some decision can be taken. First, we will talk, let there be clarification and after that, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said. Patel also talked about clarity on the common minimum programme . "The day there is a decision and there is clarity, we will talk to Shiv Sena," he said.

Pawar said there had been no discussion between them on the CMP. He said Congress and NCP had fought the elections on a common manifesto and there were no differences between them on the issues of governance.

"We had a common manifesto. When we sit with Shiv Sena then we will discuss our issues with them. We have not started our discussions with them yet," he added. NCP leader Praful Patel also said that Shiv Sena first contacted the party formally on Monday. "We will discuss all the issues and then take a decision," he said.

Congress leaders Praful Patel, Mallikurjan Kharge and KC Venugopal flew from Delhi to have talks with Pawar. NCP and Congress had fought the polls as allies. NCP has won 54 seats and Congress won 44.

Ahmed Patel also slammed the imposition of President's Rule in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

