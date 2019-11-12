International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:05 IST
U.S. alleges Russian operatives sought to undermine U.S. election agency

U.S. prosecutors have accused Russian operatives of seeking to interfere with a federal agency charged with policing American elections, as part of their case relating to interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest, saying the group aimed to interfere with a ban on some election spending by foreign nationals. In a court document released on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they would ask a U.S. grand jury to issue a superseding indictment, alleging the Russia-based Internet Research Agency conspired "to interfere with more than one lawful function of the Federal Election Commission."

The prosecutors would not seek to add charges or expand the conspiracy, they wrote in the filing submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia as part of the case, which is among those that have stemmed from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. "The defendants not only conspired to interfere with the enforcement of the disclosure requirements set forth in the Federal Election Campaign Act, but that they also conspired to interfere with the related FEC function of enforcing the statutory ban on certain expenditures by foreign nationals," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

The FEC is an independent and bipartisan government agency charged with enforcing campaign finance law for federal elections. However, three of the FEC's six seats are vacant. Representatives for the agency said the FEC could not comment on pending litigation. Representatives for the Internet Research Agency could not be immediately reached.

Mueller secured an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three firms, including the Russian government propaganda arm Internet Research Agency based in St. Petersburg, and accused them of tampering in the 2016 U.S. presidential race to support Donald Trump and disparage his then-rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton. Members of the Russian group have also been targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Social media accounts linked to the network have been targeted by Facebook and Twitter ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and upcoming contests elsewhere. U.S. Senate investigators also found that Russian propaganda efforts have increased since Trump's 2016 election victory.

The U.S. prosecutors said they would present their request to the federal grand jury at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-High standards helping Liverpool's full backs fire-Robertson

A day after Liverpools Andy Robertson made his fourth assist of the Premier League season in Sundays 3-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City, he issued a challenge to fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Scotland captai...

Two strains of one bacterium combine to cause flesh-eating infection: Study

A new study used genetic analysis to reveal how two different strains of a single species of flesh-eating bacteria worked in concert to become more dangerous than either one strain alone. The work suggests that other difficult-to-treat infe...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs; Trump speech awaited

A rise in technology stocks drove the SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes to new record highs on Tuesday, while investors awaited a speech by President Donald Trump for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long ...

UPDATE 4-Hackers launch second cyber attack against UK Labour Party

Hackers attacked Britains opposition Labour Party for the second time in two days on Tuesday, sources told Reuters, flooding its web services with malicious traffic in an attempt to force them offline just weeks ahead of a national election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019