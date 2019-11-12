International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Canadian parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5 - PM's Office

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Canadian parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5 - PM's Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reconvened parliament for Dec. 5, when he will reach out to the opposition to back his minority government and its agenda, which includes tax cuts and measures to fight climate change. Liberal Party leader Trudeau held onto power in the Oct. 21 election but did not win enough seats in the House of Commons to govern alone.

"Last month Canadians elected a parliament that they expect to work together, and that's exactly what I'm going to be focusing on doing," Trudeau said in his office just before a meeting with Andrew Scheer, the Conservative Party leader. Trudeau said "affordability for Canadians, growth for the middle class, and the fight against climate change" would be the priorities of his new government, which will be sworn in on Nov. 20.

During the campaign, polls suggested that Scheer had a chance to defeat Trudeau, but in the end the Conservatives won decisively in Canada's western oil patch, but faired poorly in the more populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec. "We found some areas of common ground, such as tax cuts for new parents," Scheer told reporters after the meeting, saying he had also talked to the prime minister about the need to "to heal the divisions Trudeau sowed during the election campaign".

"It's up to Mr. Trudeau to find common ground" to win parliament's backing in the so-called Throne Speech, which outlines the government's priorities. "We told him what we'd like to see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Catalan parliament presses case for independence, more protests planned

Catalonias parliament pressed its case for secession from Spain on Tuesday, two days after a national election, while French riot police fired tear gas at Catalan protesters to try to unblock a major border crossing.Defying a warning of leg...

Decision to recommend President's Rule in Maha appears to be taken in haste: ex-solicitor general

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyaris decision to recommend Presidents Rule appears to be taken in haste and it frustrates the wish and mandate of the states people, a former solicitor general said on Tuesday. Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, ...

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

Berlin, Nov 12 AP Germanys intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the capital of spies during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage. The heads of the foreign and do...

Death toll in Eastern Peripheral Expressway accident rises to 8

A woman who was injured in the accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on November 10 died at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said. Shabnam 38 was referred to a hospital i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019