International Development News
Development News Edition

In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:40 IST
In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would not bring a lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, adding that at the direction of the president he would not cooperate with the investigation. "After further consideration, Mr. Mulvaney does not intend to pursue litigation regarding the deposition subpoena issued to him by the U.S. House of Representatives," his lawyers said in a court filing.

"Rather, he will rely on the direction of the President, as supported by an opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, in not appearing for the relevant deposition," the lawyers added. The move was a reversal for Mulvaney, who on Monday said in a court filing that he planned to bring a lawsuit challenging the House's constitutional authority to compel testimony from Trump administration officials.

House investigators issued a subpoena to Mulvaney last week, demanding he testifies about his knowledge of Trump's decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine. Congressional Democrats are trying to determine whether Trump withheld the assistance to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's main rivals as he seeks re-election next year, and his son.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. Mulvaney's strategy for fighting the subpoena changed three times.

On Friday, Mulvaney sought to participate in a lawsuit filed by Charles Kupperman, a former deputy to ousted national security adviser John Bolton, seeking a court ruling on whether he should comply with a congressional subpoena or honor the Trump administration's order not to testify. Kupperman's lawyers opposed the request, and U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington said during a conference call on Monday that he was inclined to deny it, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Leon's comments led to Mulvaney's lawyers saying in a Monday evening court filing that their client planned to file his own lawsuit instead. Mulvaney has emerged as a central figure in the impeachment inquiry, partly because of his statement at an Oct. 17 news conference that the White House had withheld security assistance for Ukraine.

"I have news for everybody: Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy," Mulvaney said at the time, although he later contradicted himself. Before becoming acting chief of staff, Mulvaney ran the White House Office of Management and Budget, which made the decision to block nearly $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine last summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the posse...

Brexit Party leader Farage snubs calls not to contest Labour seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he is planning to put up candidates in seats held by the opposition Labour Party in next months general election, ignoring warnings that it might lead to opponents of Brexit controlling the n...

UPDATE 2-German data, earnings nudge Europe near 4-year highs; Madrid lags

European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coa...

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019