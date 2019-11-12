International Development News
President's Rule unfortunate, hope stable govt will be formed soon: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the imposition of President's Rule in the state was unfortunate but expressed hope that a stable government would soon be formed.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:48 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:48 IST
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the imposition of President's Rule in the state was unfortunate but expressed hope that a stable government would soon be formed. "People had given a very clear mandate. Even then a government could not be formed. It is very unfortunate that the state was forced to have the President's Rule. Still, I expect that a stable government will soon be formed in the state," read Fadnavis' press note on Tuesday.

Earlier today, BJP MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane too had said that Fadnavis was making efforts to form a BJP led coalition government in the state. "BJP will try to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this regard. I am now with the BJP. I will do everything I can to ensure the BJP comes to power again," said Rane.

Rane was speaking to reporters after the BJP's Core Committee meeting held at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister of the state. Rane said that a government should be formed at the earliest in the state to end the woes of farmers and also targeted the Shiv Sena for the delay behind the formation of the government.

"It is bad that there is a delay in government formation. If you are concerned about farmers and the people of Maharashtra, you should form a government. On one hand, you say a government should be formed at the earliest, on the other, you are behaving like this. It is really sad," said Rane. Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)

