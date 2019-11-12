International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ecuador oil minister resigns weeks after scrapped fuel price hike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Quito
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Ecuador oil minister resigns weeks after scrapped fuel price hike
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ecuadorean Oil Minister Carlos Perez on Tuesday announced his resignation in what he called a personal decision to spend more time with his family, weeks after the country was rocked by violent protests over a planned fuel price hike.

President Lenin Moreno in October rolled back a plan to eliminate costly fuel subsidies as part of an International Monetary Fund financing package after indigenous groups clashed with troops and demanded Moreno's resignation. "Today I am leaving after having spent two and a half years in this post," Perez, who also oversees the energy and mining sectors, told a news conference.

It was not immediately evident who would replace him. Moreno has maintained discussions with indigenous leaders who led the protests to determine how to close a fiscal gap without the drastic fuel price increases that sparked the October unrest.

He has not yet announced concrete plans for how to shore up government finances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-British rocker Doherty handed 3-month suspended prison in Paris

British indie rocker Pete Doherty pleaded guilty to charges of affray in Paris on Tuesday and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence and 5,000 euro 5,500 fine, his lawyer said. The 40-year-old Libertines frontman, whose band is ...

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election- YouGov poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll published by broadcaster Sky News on Tuesday, ahead of an election on Dec. 12. Support for the...

Two held for arms smuggling in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling arms in the national capital and its peripherals, police said on Tuesday. Four country-made pistols, 10 live cartridges and a scooter used in delivering the weapons were recovered from the posse...

UN chief urges to use delay formation of S. Sudan unity to make more progress

The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the decision to push back the deadline for the formation of a unity Government in South Sudan.President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar were expected to form a unified transitional Governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019