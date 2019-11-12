Gzb: Mayor alleges Rs 50-cr tax evasion by municipal officials, BJP councillor seeks proof

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma has accused the municipal corporation officials here of colluding with some city establishments in alleged tax evasion of Rs 50 crore, following which BJP Councillor Rajendra Tyagi on Tuesday said she must produce evidence. Tyagi told media persons that the tax evasion amount is "hefty" and it is the mayor's responsibility to provide documentary evidence after making the allegations against the officials concerned.

The BJP councilor said the matter must be handed over with evidence to Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Chandra. Earlier, the mayor had sent a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with the copies of her correspondence with district magistrate and commissioner of the Meerut division in which she leveled allegations of Rs 50 crore tax evasion on the municipal corporation officials, adding that a few educational, commercial institutions and shopping malls were being benefited by levying lesser tax.

Chandra told PTI that he has given his reply on the issue in writing. He said during his tenure, 30,000 new houses have been identified and house tax has been imposed on the owners. The house tax recovered by the municipal corporation till now is Rs 35 crore more as compared to last year, Chandra claimed.

