Be a strong CM, focus on running govt instead of saving it: Laxman Singh to Kamal Nath

Congress MLA from Chachoura Laxman Singh on Tuesday gave a piece of advice to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to "focus on running the government" in the state instead of making efforts to save it.

  • Guna (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:09 IST
Congress MLA from Chachoura Laxman Singh speaking to reporters in Guna, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA from Chachoura Laxman Singh on Tuesday gave a piece of advice to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to "focus on running the government" in the state instead of making efforts to save it. "I have a message for Kamal Nath Ji. Work as a strong Chief Minister and not as a weak one. So far, efforts have been made to save the government. Now, make efforts to run the government in the state," he told reporters here.

Laxman Singh is the younger brother of the former Chief Minister and fellow Congressman Digvijaya Singh. Singh alleged that schools do not have teachers; colleges have not got their Jan Bhagidari committees and MNREGA works cannot be seen anywhere.

"I advise the Chief Minister (Nath) to focus on running the government and give less attention to saving it. I want the government to last for a full five years. If you work as a strong Chief Minister, then it will be beneficial for the state and its people," he said. Following Laxman Singh's remarks, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe at the Congress.

"#INC leader and brother of former Chief Minister @digvijaya_28 and Chachoura MLA Laxman Singh lashed out at his own government. He advised CM Kamal Nath to become a strong chief minister and not a weak one. They can't even see the works of the government. Will now the Congressmen claim for it," Vijayvargiya tweeted in Hindi along with a clip of Laxman Singh making the remarks. (ANI)

