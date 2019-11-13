International Development News
Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after imposition of President's rule

A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Ajit Pawar at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state. The meeting is being attended by party chief Sharad Pawar and senior leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil among others.

"We have decided that whatever decision Sharad Pawar takes, all MLAs and MLCs will back it... Some MLAs have said that they want to meet the party seniors today so that there is more clarity and what Congress and NCP wants can be understood," Ajit Pawar told media here. "All party leaders want to address concerns of people in their constituencies," he added.

Ajit Pawar said that the NCP is trying to find out a way and "therefore dialogue is needed in the current situation". Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

