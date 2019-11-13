Babul Supriyo faces protest during visit to clone-hit areas
Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas. Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Shortly after he reached Namkhana, one of the worst- affected areas, protesters stopped his convoy and showed him black flags. The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.
"I knew I would face protests during my visit (to cyclone-hit areas). The agitators were all TMC activists," Supriyo said..
