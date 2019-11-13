International Development News
David Mabuza headed to Uganda on South Sudan Special Envoy Mission

The Deputy President is scheduled to meet with President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe and President Abdalftah Alburhan A. Alrahman, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan in Khartoum today.

South Africa has been providing support to all efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on South Sudan in line with the responsibilities of the Special Envoy. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza -- in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan -- is headed to Entebbe, Uganda, for regional consultations.

The regional consultations are to further mobilize for the full implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan in order to achieve long-lasting peace, development, and stability in that country.

The engagements will take place after the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, which was held in Entebbe on 7 November 2019.

Significant progress has been made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan.

South Africa has been providing support to all efforts meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on South Sudan in line with the responsibilities of the Special Envoy.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

