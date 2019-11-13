International Development News
Development News Edition

Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)

JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in 'haste' in recommending President's rule in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:55 IST
Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)
JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in 'haste' in recommending President's rule in the state. "The Maharashtra Governor has acted in haste. This happened because he is duty-bound to exhaust all political possibilities of forming the government before he recommends President's rule," Varma told ANI.

"The governor is a constitutional authority by the definition and by the intention of the constitution. He or she acts as an impartial authority above party politics," he said. Varma further said he does not think that the other political parties were given "sufficient time to stake their claim" to form the government in the state.

Over a fortnight after the declaration of Assembly election results, Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday as the political stalemate continued in the state. Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to not extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state.

NCP and Congress have indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena. Congress and NCP had fought the assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in 288-member assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BHIM UPI goes global; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Ja...

Guru Nanak's message of universal brotherhood cherished globally, echoes at UN: Akbaruddin

Guru Nanak Devs message of universal brotherhood and equality is cherished globally and echoes across the United Nations, Indias Ambassador to the world body Syed Akbaruddin has said on the occasion of the first Sikh Gurus 550th birth anniv...

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Kejriwal

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the odd-even scheme could be extended, if the need arises. The road rationing scheme started on November 4...

UPDATE 3-Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. National police spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019