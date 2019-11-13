International Development News
Talks on in right direction: Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said talks over government formation in Maharashtra were progressing in the "right direction" and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time. Thackeray said this after a meeting with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakare at a suburban hotel.

The meeting, which took place a day after President's rule was imposed in the state, lasted for about an hour. "Everything is going fine. Talks are on in the right direction and a decision will be announced at an appropriate time," Thackeray told reporters as he came out of the hotel after meeting the Congress leaders.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut, who accompanied Thackeray, said, "Senior leaders would give appropriate information about the decision." Vinayak Raut and Milind Narvekar, both close aides of the Sena president, were with the Congress leaders in the hotel even as Thackeray left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

