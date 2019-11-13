International Development News
Development News Edition

Not disheartened with bypoll results, people won't keep voting for same party: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth President Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai Parliament Constituency MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy's office in Tondiarpet, Chennai and said that he was not disheartened by the bypoll results announced last month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:02 IST
Not disheartened with bypoll results, people won't keep voting for same party: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy inaugurate Veeraswamy's MP office on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth President Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated North Chennai Parliament Constituency MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy's office in Tondiarpet, Chennai and said that he was not disheartened by the bypoll results announced last month. Udhayanidhi, son of DMK President MK Stalin was elected as the secretary of the youth wing of DMK in July.

Speaking to ANI, Veeraswamy said: "I am very happy that this office has been opened. I am also very grateful to Stalin for taking his time out to come and inaugurate the office. This will be of great help for the people of North Chennai". Speaking on the recent by-polls results announced on October 21 in Tamil Nadu, Veeraswamy said: "If you look at all the by-elections, the decision has always been in the favor of the ruling party. We are not disheartened by the loss in the by-elections. The people of Tamil Nadu are smart and they will not keep voting for the same party forever."

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy won in the 2019 Indian Lok Sabha elections as a DMK candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...

Global stocks sink after Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing, Nov 13 AP Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019