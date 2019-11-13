International Development News
Development News Edition

Talks on in right direction: Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:28 IST
Talks on in right direction: Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Congress leaders here on Wednesday and said talks over government formation in the state were progressing in the "right direction" and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, however, dubbed the meet with Thackeray as a "courtesy call", and said the fact that they were meeting was itself a "positive" step.

Thackeray held talks with Thorat, former state chief minister Ashok Chavan and senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare at a suburban hotel. The meeting, which took place a day after President's rule was imposed in the state, lasted for about an hour.

"Everything is going fine. Talks are on in the right direction and a decision will be announced at an appropriate time," Thackeray told reporters as he came out of the hotel after meeting the Congress leaders. Later, when Thorat was asked if the meeting was positive towards formation of new government, he said, "Our meeting with Uddhav Thackeray was a courtesy call. The fact that we are meeting is itself a positive development." Manikrao Thakare told PTI that the meeting was held to create an "amicable atmosphere" for further talks.

The meeting with Thackeray took place in the backdrop of Tuesday's talks among AICC leaders Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the issue of forming a 'common minimum programme' (CMP) for government formation along with Shiv Sena, Thorat said. "The Congress and NCP will have to arrive at a mutual understanding and have clarity on specific issues for a common agenda, and then, if necessary, will get in touch with the Shiv Sena again," he said.

The NCP has already named its five members for a joint committee to be formed for deciding a 'common minimum programme', Thorat noted, adding that the Congress will also name its members soon. He said the Congress expects to complete the deliberations fast.

Thackeray on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena needs a clarity on the common minimum programme just like the Congress and NCP, if a government is to be formed with their support. "We have got six months. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will sit together and work out a CMP. The Sena and the Congress-NCP have different views on several issues...they will work out and stake claim for government formation," Thackeray said.

The Sena, with 56 seats, is the second largest party after the BJP (105). If it comes together with the NCP (54) and Congress (44), the three parties (with combined tally of 154) can easily surpass the majority mark of 145 in the 288- member House. The state plunged into political uncertainty following the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over power-sharing, though their alliance got a comfortable majority in the October 21 Assembly polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NUSI renames Seamen Unity Day as 'Seafarers Unity Day'

Shipping body National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI on Wednesday renamed Seamens Unity Day as Seafarers Unity Day to maintain gender sensitivity. November 6 was celebrated every year as Seamens Unity Day.Indias oldest shipping trade uni...

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named Peoples Sexiest Man Alive 2019. A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony EGOT status last year, and he is making history yet again.The 40-year-olds debu...

Saudi backpedals on video labelling feminism 'extremism'

Riyadh, Nov 13 AFP Saudi authorities have distanced themselves from an official video that sparked controversy after it branded feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas. Saudi Arabias state security agency posted the animated ...

Sensex drops 229.02 points to close at 40,116.06; Nifty down 73 points at 11,840.45.

Sensex drops 229.02 points to close at 40,116.06 Nifty down 73 points at 11,840.45....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019