International Development News
Development News Edition

President Kovind congratulates Prince of Wales for Commonwealth election

The President said that India and the United Kingdom are natural partners bound by historical ties and shared values of democracy, rule of law and respect for a multicultural society.

President Kovind congratulates Prince of Wales for Commonwealth election
The Prince planted a Champa sapling – plant native to the subcontinent which has several uses in Ayurveda – in the Herbal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Image Credit: ANI

The Prince of Wales called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 13, 2019).

Welcoming the Prince to India, the President congratulated him on his election as the head of the Commonwealth. He said that India considers the Commonwealth as an important grouping that voices the concerns of a large number of countries, including the Small Island Developing States.

The President said that India and the United Kingdom are natural partners bound by historical ties and shared values of democracy, rule of law and respect for a multicultural society. As the world's pre-eminent democracies, our two countries have much to contribute together to effectively address the many challenges faced by the world today.

The Prince planted a Champa sapling – plant native to the subcontinent which has several uses in Ayurveda – in the Herbal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was taken around the garden and shown different plants that have medicinal properties. The Prince showed a keen interest in India's alternative model of healthcare.

The President thanked the Prince of Wales for his support for Ayurveda's research. The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation and the All India Institute of Ayurveda signed an MOU during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK in April 2018. Under the MOU, the All India Institute of Ayurveda and the College of Medicine, UK will be conducting clinical research on Depression, Anxiety, and Fibromyalgia. They will also be undertaking a training programme for the development of the Standard Operating Protocol on "AYURYOGA" for UK Health professionals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report

Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday. The company had earlier said it chose a location near Be...

Prince Charles visits IMD, also pays obeisance at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

Britains Prince Charles on Wednesday visited the India Meteorological Department IMD and was briefed about the early warning weather forecast system, especially on the prediction of cyclones. IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Pr...

Kevin Hart says his accident made him realise how 'helpless' he was

Making a comeback on his Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show, comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up about his new perspective on life after his car crash that took place in September. The 40-year-old actor addressed the incident on Tuesday du...

UKCloud announces new Cyber protection service CloudSOC

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its latest offering CloudSOC. This is a brand-new service from UKCloud providing an end-to-end cyber protection capabil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019